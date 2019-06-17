ZEUS 600W Pro LED by Lumatek

The higher specification Lumatek Zeus 600W Pro LED is a linear multi-light bar fixture producing high PPF of 1620 µmol/s and a Photon Efficacy (fixture efficiency) of 2.7 µmol/J.

Pioneers of the innovative, modular, magnetic LED light bar design.

With the advances in technology and fixture performance, high quality LED horticultural lighting is now a credible option offering significant return on investment to cultivators. Lumatek full spectrum horticultural LED solutions balance light quality (spectra) with light quantity (intensity and duration) sufficient to provide single-source lighting for entire grow cycle from vegetative through flowering period.

The array of LEDs create a uniform spread of light at short distance to the crop enabling single source grow lighting for multi-layer cultivation systems, single benches in low rooms and grow tents.

The Zeus is built using high quality Lumatek drivers and top bin LEDs from LUMLED and Osram generating a full-spectrum light source ideal for veg and flowering cycles.

For different cultivars, propagation and vegetative growth periods the Zeus may be dimmed without losing efficiency. The high efficiency and low powered LED configuration with six LED bars reduces the temperature of the LEDs increasing the output and improving light maintenance.

External Control

The Zeus fixture can also be externally controlled with a Lumatek digital lighting controller (Digital Panel Plus 2.0) featuring light timing, automated dimming (1% increments), temperature safety control, Sunrise & Sunset Mode for up to 100 fixtures per controller.

LUMATEK CONTROL PANEL PLUS 2.0 (HID+LED) FULLY CONTROLLABLE WITH

Universal Control Systems Compatibility

Lumatek LED Fixtures can be fully controlled with either the Lumatek Digital Panel Plus 2.0 or with any other Control System that utilises 0-10V output signal. Even if your Universal Controller has an RJ port interface, you can still run our LEDs by using a signal converter RJ to 0-10V control adaptor.

Compared to regular open HPS/MH solutions the Zeus can achieve 30-40% less HVAC capacity.

100W Pro LED bar only to be used with compatible Zeus 600W Pro Driver/Fixture

Lumatek Zeus LEDs and LED Accessories: See here how to use and set-up for the different versions