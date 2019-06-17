0

 

ZEUS 600W Pro LED by Lumatek

The higher specification Lumatek Zeus 600W Pro LED is a linear multi-light bar fixture producing high PPF of 1620 µmol/s and a Photon Efficacy (fixture efficiency) of 2.7 µmol/J.

Pioneers of the innovative, modular, magnetic LED light bar design.

With the advances in technology and fixture performance, high quality LED horticultural lighting is now a credible option offering significant return on investment to cultivators. Lumatek full spectrum horticultural LED solutions balance light quality (spectra) with light quantity (intensity and duration) sufficient to provide single-source lighting for entire grow cycle from vegetative through flowering period.

The array of LEDs create a uniform spread of light at short distance to the crop enabling single source grow lighting for multi-layer cultivation systems, single benches in low rooms and grow tents.

The Zeus is built using high quality Lumatek drivers and top bin LEDs from LUMLED and Osram generating a full-spectrum light source ideal for veg and flowering cycles.

For different cultivars, propagation and vegetative growth periods the Zeus may be dimmed without losing efficiency. The high efficiency and low powered LED configuration with six LED bars reduces the temperature of the LEDs increasing the output and improving light maintenance.

External Control

The Zeus fixture can also be externally controlled with a Lumatek digital lighting controller (Digital Panel Plus 2.0) featuring light timing, automated dimming (1% increments), temperature safety control, Sunrise & Sunset Mode for up to 100 fixtures per controller.

Universal Control Systems Compatibility

Lumatek LED Fixtures can be fully controlled with either the Lumatek Digital Panel Plus 2.0 or with any other Control System that utilises 0-10V output signal. Even if your Universal Controller has an RJ port interface, you can still run our LEDs by using a signal converter RJ to 0-10V control adaptor.

Compared to regular open HPS/MH solutions the Zeus can achieve 30-40% less HVAC capacity.

100W Pro LED bar only to be used with compatible Zeus 600W Pro Driver/Fixture

Lumatek Zeus LEDs and LED Accessories: See here how to use and set-up for the different versions

 
 
Download ZEUS 600W PRO Spec Sheet

Product Code: LUMLED002

Efficacy: 2.7 µmol/J
PPF: 1620 µmol/s
Input Voltage: 200-240V
Power Consumption: 600W
Footprint: 1.5x1.5m
Waterproof: IP65
Lifetime: 60 000 Hrs
Light Distribution: 120°
Light Source: Osram & LUMLED Diodes
Dimmable: OFF-25%-50%-75%-100% with 0-10V Light Dimmer (Included)
External Control: With Lumatek Digital Panel
Weight: 13.5 Kg
Dimensions: 1091 x 1182.4 x 51.9 mm
Spectrum: Full Spectrum F
BTU (With Driver Attached): 2115 BTUs/h
BTU (With Driver Remote): 2047 BTUs/h

Items Included:
- 6 x Lumatek 100W Full-Spectrum Magnet Light Bars
- 1 x Lumatek 600W Driver with Connecting Cables
- 1 x LED Structure with Connecting Cables
- 1 x 0-10V Light Dimmer + Velcro
- 2 x Metal Cable Hangers
- 1 x Manual

- Very high efficacy 2.7 µmol/s/J
- High PPF output for high intensity 1620 µmol/s
- High quality Lumatek LED drivers
- Top bin LEDs
- Balanced full spectrum
- External control with Lumatek Control Panel
- Replaceable 100W magnet light bars
- Fully Dimmable
- User friendly Plug & Play Assembling
- Detachable driver for remote use
Benefits include energy savings; Lumatek LED solutions demonstrate the potential to save 40% on electricity and studies indicate that LED-lit canopies can generate more yield per kWh.

Plant and crop performance; initial studies indicate growers using LED lighting may experience yield increases and changes in cannabinoid and terpene profiles, leading to more consistent medicinal product profiles from harvest to harvest.

Less maintenance; Lumatek LEDs are rated for 60,000 hours use supported by a market leading 5 Year warranty.

Reduced HVAC; Lumatek LEDs are highly efficient and a less wattage consumption means less heat released into the space, allowing for potentially lower HVAC loads and operating expense.

Safety; Lumatek LED drivers are intelligent and feature full circuit protection including over/under voltage, short circuit and over temperature protection. Lumatek Zeus LED drivers also feature auto-power increase/decrease to match the amount of light bars connected to fixture. All Lumatek LED fixtures are CE certified LVD and EMC compliant.

Flexible light intensity; Lumatek LEDs can be dimmed to adjust PPF level to suit crop and growth stage without changing spectral power distribution or losing efficiency.


